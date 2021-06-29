checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 21/06/2021 and 25/06/2021

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of
the financial instrument 		Daily total volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2021 FR0010259150

5425

88,2568

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2021 FR0010259150

3 002

88,8037

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2021 FR0010259150

15 400

90,7703

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/06/2021 FR0010259150

0

0,0000

XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/06/2021 FR0010259150

3 190

90,1775

XPAR TOTAL

27 265

89,9664

 

