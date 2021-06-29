checkAd

Cross Country Healthcare Partners with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Help Nursing Homes Improve Infection Control

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, is the first healthcare staffing firm to partner with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help nursing homes to improve their infection control. Best practices are being implemented with free training – titled "Targeted COVID-19 Training for Frontline Nursing Home Staff & Management."

"Developed to meet the urgent and ongoing needs of nursing home managers and frontline staff, this series of scenario-based training shares knowledge on ways to protect, provide care, and prevent the spread of COVID-19," advised Hank Drummond, Ph.D, MDiv., B.A., R.N., senior vice president and chief clinical officer at Cross Country Healthcare. "Nursing home staff members earn certificates of participation while receiving the latest guidance from CMS on COVID-19 preparedness, resident-centered care, and infection prevention and control."

Drummond outlined the program. "Nursing home frontline staff learn about hand hygiene and personal protective equipment, screening and surveillance, caring for residents with dementia in a pandemic, basic infection control, emergency preparedness and surge capacity, addressing emotional needs of residents and staff, telehealth, and getting a vaccine delivery system ready. These trainings help staffing teams continue to respond to the demands of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases into 2021 and beyond."

"This partnership is a good fit for Cross Country Healthcare as it reinforces our commitment to health care quality in long-term care facilities as participation in this training supports infection prevention and control best practices," said Drummond. "Cross Country Healthcare offers a $250 incentive completion bonus to our paraprofessionals who finish the course. We also offer free access to a CMS-endorsed, online, interactive training series on infection prevention and control for certified nursing assistants (CNAs) working in nursing homes."

These trainings help staffing teams continue to respond to the demands of COVID-19 into 2021 and beyond. Register on QSEP to get started with STAFFAG002 as the CCN, or contact Cross Country Healthcare for more information.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program, which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases, as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare, can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and other notices by e-mail.

