ArcelorMittal publishes its 2020 report on Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries

ArcelorMittal (’the Company’) has today filed its 2020 report on Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Activities, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2020 to governments regarding its mining operations.

 

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from corporate.arcelormittal.com within the 'Investors' section.

 

About ArcelorMittal

 

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

 

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

 

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

 

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

 


 

   
