Adocia Initiates BC LisPram Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Pump for People with Type 1 Diabetes

“We have demonstrated that lispro and pramlintide infused by two separate pumps improves glycemic control compared to lispro alone in an artificial pancreas 1 and most of my patients stated that they would prefer the coformulation if it were commercially available. So, we are very excited to study BC LisPram, which allows the use of only one pump to deliver both hormones,” declared Dr. Ahmad Haidar.

LYON, France, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today the launch of a Phase 1 clinical study in collaboration with Dr. Ahmad Haidar, McGill University, Canada, to assess pharmacokinetic, glycemic control and safety of BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide (BC LisPram) prandial formulation in 16 people with type 1 diabetes compared to rapid insulin lispro.

The medical benefits of pramlintide are scientifically demonstrated. Adding pramlintide to insulin improves glycemic control after a meal, induces weight loss, and induces a satiety effect. Pramlintide, despite being the only drug approved as an adjunct to insulin in type 1 diabetes, is underused as it requires three additional daily injections in addition to the multiple injections of insulin.

Adocia has developed two products, M1Pram in pen for Multiple Daily Injection, currently in Phase 2, and now BC LisPram for insulin pump delivery. Adocia has confirmed the attributes of pramlintide in previous clinical trials with M1Pram.

“We aim to offer the powerful combined effects of amylin and insulin to people with diabetes without increasing their burden. We are very glad to conduct this trial with Dr. Ahmad Haidar who has made a strong contribution by demonstrating the importance of pramlintide in pump as an adjunct to insulin in human,” declared Olivier Soula, Deputy CEO and R&D Director of Adocia.

About BioChaperone LisPram

BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide (BC LisPram) is a fixed combination of two approved hormones analogs, the insulin analog lispro and the amylin analog pramlintide. The BioChaperone proprietary technology of Adocia stabilizes the coformulation of lispro and pramlintide, two peptides that are naturally not stable together in a liquid solution ready for injection.