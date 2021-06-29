checkAd
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (deutsch)
Foto: kodda - 123rf Stockfoto

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
29.06.2021, 18:20  |  40   |   |   

BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

^
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

29.06.2021 / 18:20
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BP Plc!
Long
Basispreis 2,85€
Hebel 9,57
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,50€
Hebel 8,89
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, Non Executive Director of BP p.l.c., was appointed as Chair of Origin Materials Inc., the US-NASDAQ quoted company, with effect from 25 June 2021.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.06.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1213446 29.06.2021

°


BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ölpreise stark gestiegen - Brent auf höchstem Stand seit knapp 4 Jahren

Diskussion: Ölpreise erklimmen Mehrjahreshochs
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration (deutsch) BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration ^ DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Schlagwort(e): Personalie BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration 29.06.2021 / 18:20 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. - BP p.l.c. Director …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta belastet von Konkurrenzsorgen wegen Beats Studio Buds
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax steigt auf Tageshoch nach Inflationsdaten
Ölpreise entfernen sich von Mehrjahreshochs
Curevac rechnet sehr bald mit Ergebnissen der finalen Impfstoffstudie
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordlauf geht weiter - Nur Dow Jones im Minus
AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF im Dax vorne dabei - Analysten sehen mehr Luft nach oben
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rheinmetall gefragt - Großauftrag der Bundeswehr
DGAP-News: PAION ERHÄLT MHRA-ZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
Aktien New York: Tech-Börse setzt Rekordlauf fort - Dow Jones gibt nach
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Delta-Variante hält Anleger in der Defensive
Titel
Varta produziert künftig stärkere Batterien für Fitnessuhren
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta belastet von Konkurrenzsorgen wegen Beats Studio Buds
Studie: Chipmangel bremst deutschen Automarkt und Rabatte
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europcar nach Kaufempfehlung weiter stark
Curevac lädt Investoren zu Online-Hauptversammlung
Presse: ABB prüft Abspaltung der Sparte Prozessautomation
Aktien New York: Markterholung treibt Tec-Indizes auf Rekordhöhen
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Fed-Chef Powell sorgt für Zuversicht
EU-Kommissar: Rechnen mit guten Nachrichten für Reisen in die USA
Laschet und Scholz fordern von Putin Vertragstreue bei Nord Stream 2
Titel
Wahlbeteiligung steigt in Sachsen-Anhalt auf 41 Prozent
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (deutsch)
ANALYSE/DZ: Corona-Impfstoffe ein 217-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt - Viele Profiteure
Aktien New York: Dow sinkt weiter nach US-Zinsentscheid
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: LPKF: LIDE-Technologie wird in der Serienfertigung von Glaswafern in der Halbleiterindustrie ...
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar - Einbruch nach Fed-Aussagen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt (deutsch)
DGAP-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
Ölpreise machen Verluste wett
18:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
15:12 Uhr
Iran: Wohl keine Atomeinigung mit USA vor Machtwechsel im August
12:28 Uhr
Ölpreise verlieren leicht - Sorge vor Delta-Variante belastet
07:49 Uhr
Ölpreise geben etwas nach
28.06.21
Ölpreise entfernen sich von Mehrjahreshochs
28.06.21
Ölpreise zum Wochenauftakt durchwachsen
28.06.21
Ölpreise erklimmen Mehrjahreshochs(1) 
28.06.21
Ölpreise fallen ein klein wenig nach Höhenflug
28.06.21
Gold- und Silber-Longs deutlich reduziert - CoT-Report