2021 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of Directors

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and based in Pratteln, today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a significant majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, and Peter von Büren, Rolf Elgeti, Sven Heller, Alexander Studhalter, and Clive Ng were elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors. Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were also elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

The authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to 3,800,000 shares was extended by two years. The Annual General Meeting thereupon resolved to increase the existing contingent share capital for convertible instruments, for which up to 1,030,000 shares can now be issued, and to introduce new contingent share capital for employee share ownership in the amount of up to 250,000 shares.

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln

Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch

