checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 18:30  |  41   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

29-Jun-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

2021 Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG approves all proposals by Board of Directors

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and based in Pratteln, today held its Annual General Meeting. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a significant majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term, and Peter von Büren, Rolf Elgeti, Sven Heller, Alexander Studhalter, and Clive Ng were elected for a further year as members of the Board of Directors. Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were also elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

The authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by up to 3,800,000 shares was extended by two years. The Annual General Meeting thereupon resolved to increase the existing contingent share capital for convertible instruments, for which up to 1,030,000 shares can now be issued, and to introduce new contingent share capital for employee share ownership in the amount of up to 250,000 shares.

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1213420

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1213420  29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213420&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHighlight Event and Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG 29-Jun-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
Renell Bank AG erhält BaFin Lizenz für die Finanzportfolioverwaltung
EQS-News: Relief and APR Applied Pharma Research Sign and Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (deutsch)
18:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
21.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 9 Mio. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
21.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 9 Mio. erfolgreich ab
14.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Refinanzierung durch Wandeldarlehen und Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
14.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Refinanzierung durch Wandeldarlehen und Kapitalerhöhung