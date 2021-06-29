Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company").



On June 29, 2021, the Board of Directors of Pioneer Marine declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on or around July 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021. The shares will be traded ex dividend as of July 5, 2021.