Elis Success of the capital increase reserved for employees

Success of the capital increase reserved for employees

Saint Cloud, June 29, 2021

Subscription to the capital increase reserved for Elis employees ended on 21 May 2021. More than 6% of the Group’s employees, based in 17 countries, chose to take part in this operation, either directly or through the Elis FCPE. This is the second operation of this kind in the Group's history, with a total subscription of nearly €10.6 million.

Commenting on this capital increase reserved for employees, Xavier Martiré, CEO, said:

“I am delighted by this sign of our teams’ confidence in Elis’ future. Those who participated in this operation have chosen to support the Group in its future successes. We plan to continue this process of structuring solid employee shareholding in the future.”

Implemented by the Management Board acting as delegated by the General Meeting, the capital increase enabled employees of the Group to invest in Elis shares at a unit price of €10.46, corresponding to the average opening share price from 7 April to 4 May 2021 discounted by 30%, and benefiting from a contribution from Elis.

The subscriptions received resulted in the issue, on 29 June 2021, of 1,061,303 new shares with a par value of €1 each, representing 0.48% of the share capital, i.e. total issue proceeds of €10,597,748.30. The new shares, which carry dividend rights as of 1 January 2021, were admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on the same day.

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

