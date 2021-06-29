checkAd

Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order

Autor: PLX AI
29.06.2021, 18:36  |  52   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas ended the day up 5.8%, the biggest gainer amid Copenhagen blue chips, after JPMorgan upgraded the stock and the company announced a new order in Spain.
  • Vestas was raised to neutral from underweight at JPMorgan
  • Later in the day, the wind turbine maker announced a 105 MW order from Iberdrola and Ocyener in Spain
  • The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines
  • Vestas shares are down 13.6% year-to-date

Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order (PLX AI) – Vestas ended the day up 5.8%, the biggest gainer amid Copenhagen blue chips, after JPMorgan upgraded the stock and the company announced a new order in Spain. Vestas was raised to neutral from underweight at JPMorganLater in the day, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
DoorDash Consensus Likely to Go Up, Wells Fargo Says, Boosting Price Target by 26%
Deutsche Boerse Says Atoss Software Replaces Osram in SDAX
Rheinmetall Gets Contract Over Half a Billion Euros to Modernize Puma IFVs
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Meltwater Board Member Langaker Buys 100,000 Shares
Swedish Orphan Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Daimler Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Veoneer Hit by Supply Disruptions, Full Valuation, Kepler Says, Reiterating Reduce
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:45 Uhr
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
22.06.21
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
09.06.21
Nordex-Aktie: Haben die Shortseller recht?