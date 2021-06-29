Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
- (PLX AI) – Vestas ended the day up 5.8%, the biggest gainer amid Copenhagen blue chips, after JPMorgan upgraded the stock and the company announced a new order in Spain.
- Vestas was raised to neutral from underweight at JPMorgan
- Later in the day, the wind turbine maker announced a 105 MW order from Iberdrola and Ocyener in Spain
- The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines
- Vestas shares are down 13.6% year-to-date
