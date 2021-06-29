checkAd

AG2R LA MONDIALE closes the acquisition of Ægide-Domitys

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 18:45  |  43   |   |   

Press release
Paris, June 29, 2021

AG2R LA MONDIALE finalizes the acquisition of Ægide-Domitys
and plans an ambitious development road map alongside Nexity

Nexity and AG2R LA MONDIALE announce that they have finalized negotiations for the sale of control of the Ægide-Domitys group, the French leader in senior residences, in accordance with the terms communicated on April 8.

At the end of the transaction, which was approved by the French Competition Authority on June 22, 2021 and which was completed today, AG2R LA MONDIALE becomes the majority shareholder with 67% of the capital, with Nexity retaining an 18% stake and the founders of Ægide-Domitys, around Jean-Marie Fournet (JMF Conseil) 15%. The transaction amounts to 375 million euros (enterprise value for 100% of the capital).

The transaction includes the conclusion of a long-term non-exclusive majority partnership between AG2R LA MONDIALE, Ægide-Domitys and Nexity covering the strategic activity of real estate development, ownership and marketing of senior citizen residences. It also provides for an ambitious development plan with the opening of some twenty new residences each year, enabling Ægide-Domitys Group to double by 2025, reaching over 300 residences in operation by 2030. "

"We are particularly proud of this achievement, which seals strong partnership commitments in a shared vision and perspective. Our ambition to increase the number of senior residences is a response to a major social challenge and a significant expectation of the French people. This partnership is in line with AG2R LA MONDIALE's strategy to develop new businesses related to longevity and services for the elderly and their caregivers," said André Renaudin, CEO of AG2R LA MONDIALE.

"I am very pleased with the conclusion of these negotiations and the long-term partnership that combines the expertise of AG2R LA MONDIALE, Nexity and Ægide-Domitys, and strengthens our respective positions. AG2R LA MONDIALE's development plan will enable Ægide-Domitys to pursue ambitious growth and maintain its leadership position, and Nexity to strengthen its real estate development activity in the high-potential segment of senior residences. This long-term partnership is accompanied by AG2R LA MONDIALE's acquisition of a stake in the group, which currently holds more than 3%, in concert with Nexity's management, which I represent, thereby further strengthening our ties and continuing to stabilize our shareholder base," declared Alain Dinin, Chairman of Nexity.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AG2R LA MONDIALE closes the acquisition of Ægide-Domitys Press releaseParis, June 29, 2021 AG2R LA MONDIALE finalizes the acquisition of Ægide-Domitysand plans an ambitious development road map alongside Nexity Nexity and AG2R LA MONDIALE announce that they have finalized negotiations for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
AB Science announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to ...
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus