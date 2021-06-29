AG2R LA MONDIALE closes the acquisition of Ægide-Domitys

Nexity and AG2R LA MONDIALE announce that they have finalized negotiations for the sale of control of the Ægide-Domitys group, the French leader in senior residences, in accordance with the terms communicated on April 8.

At the end of the transaction, which was approved by the French Competition Authority on June 22, 2021 and which was completed today, AG2R LA MONDIALE becomes the majority shareholder with 67% of the capital, with Nexity retaining an 18% stake and the founders of Ægide-Domitys, around Jean-Marie Fournet (JMF Conseil) 15%. The transaction amounts to 375 million euros (enterprise value for 100% of the capital).

The transaction includes the conclusion of a long-term non-exclusive majority partnership between AG2R LA MONDIALE, Ægide-Domitys and Nexity covering the strategic activity of real estate development, ownership and marketing of senior citizen residences. It also provides for an ambitious development plan with the opening of some twenty new residences each year, enabling Ægide-Domitys Group to double by 2025, reaching over 300 residences in operation by 2030. "

"We are particularly proud of this achievement, which seals strong partnership commitments in a shared vision and perspective. Our ambition to increase the number of senior residences is a response to a major social challenge and a significant expectation of the French people. This partnership is in line with AG2R LA MONDIALE's strategy to develop new businesses related to longevity and services for the elderly and their caregivers," said André Renaudin, CEO of AG2R LA MONDIALE.

"I am very pleased with the conclusion of these negotiations and the long-term partnership that combines the expertise of AG2R LA MONDIALE, Nexity and Ægide-Domitys, and strengthens our respective positions. AG2R LA MONDIALE's development plan will enable Ægide-Domitys to pursue ambitious growth and maintain its leadership position, and Nexity to strengthen its real estate development activity in the high-potential segment of senior residences. This long-term partnership is accompanied by AG2R LA MONDIALE's acquisition of a stake in the group, which currently holds more than 3%, in concert with Nexity's management, which I represent, thereby further strengthening our ties and continuing to stabilize our shareholder base," declared Alain Dinin, Chairman of Nexity.