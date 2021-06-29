checkAd

Attana has obtained CE-IVD Marking for its first products within clinical diagnostics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 18:55  |  35   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attana has today registered the AVA SARS-CoV-2 IgG Immunoassay and the analytical instrument Attana Cell 250 for CE-IVD Marking with the Swedish Medical Products Agency ("Läkemedelsverket"). The test and the instrument meet all applicable requirements for CE-IVD Marking, which allows Attana to start marketing and selling the products to clinical laboratories within the EU.

Attana's CE-IVD Marked products
The CE-IVD Marked test is a  serological immunoassay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies and is used with Attana's analytical instruments. The CE-IVD Marking initially includes both a qualitative and semi-quantitative measurement of IgG antibodies in serum. Laboratories that use Attana's diagnostic platform will for research purposes also have access to unique data , such as non-specific immune response, quality of specific antibodies, and concentration of IgA and IgM antibodies.

About the studies behind the CE-IVD Marking
The technical studies behind the CE-IVD Marking have been performed in Kalmar, Sweden in collaboration with the Linnaeus University and Region Kalmar. The studies include blood samples from 110 individuals, of which 52 had SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, confirmed by independent ELISA tests. All serum samples were analyzed with Attana's CE-IVD Marked kits and compared with results from two ELISA-based tests. In addition, Attana has performed studies ensuring linearity, precision, reproducibility and other performance measurements in accordance with the relevant CE-IVD requirements. These studies have all shown very good results and will be presented in one or more scientific publications that are being prepared together with the Linnaeus University and Region Kalmar.

The attached picture shows the input and output of the immunoassay divided between what is CE-IVD Marked and what can be used for research purposes.

Comparing Attana's method with ELISA
The major difference in Attana's method is that Attana immunoassays are performed in real time wheras other certified SARS-CoV-2 immunoassays are based on blood samples being incubated for several minutes prior to measurement. Attana's real-time analysis thus better mimics the conditions within the human body (in vivo) and accordingly likely provides more biologically relevant diagnostic data. Despite this methodological difference, Attana's SARS-CoV-2 IgG immunoassay shows similar sensitivity and specificity compared to the two ELISA methods as they do when compared to each other.

Continued regulatory process
In addition to serum, Attana's test also allows for analysis of both whole blood (capillary fingerprick) and plasma, for research use. Attana will continuously update the CE-IVD Marking to also include these blood sample types. The ambition is to also seek regulatory approval for a quality assessment of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies based on Attana's instruments and test kits.

Teodor Aastrup, CEO of Attana, comments:
"This CE-IVD Marking, confirms that Attana's technical platform is as relevant for advanced diagnostics as it is for drug development. Our collaboration with Linnaeus University and Region Kalmar has already resulted in very interesting data, some of which form the basis for this CE-IVD Marking. During the summer and autumn, we will continue to perform a large number of analyses to, among other things, look at the effect of different vaccines and immune responses against different SARS-CoV-2 variants. In the coming months, we also look forward to further commercializing our offering together with our distribution partners ensuring a successful market introduction of our diagnostic products."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Teodor Aastrup, CEO
teodor.aastrup@attana.com
+46 (0)8 674 57 00

The Board of directors for Attana consider that the information in this press release is not likely to have a significant effect on the share price but is of general interest for the shareholders and hence should be communicated.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/attana/r/attana-has-obtained-ce-ivd-marking-for-its-first-products-within-clinical-diagnostics,c3376576

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16535/3376576/1438393.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/attana/i/ceivd,c2931259

CEIVD




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Attana has obtained CE-IVD Marking for its first products within clinical diagnostics STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Attana has today registered the AVA SARS-CoV-2 IgG Immunoassay and the analytical instrument Attana Cell 250 for CE-IVD Marking with the Swedish Medical Products Agency ("Läkemedelsverket"). The test and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
BioVaxys Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
ZeroAvia Expands its Hydrogen-Electric Aviation Program to 19-Seat Aircraft and Raises Additional ...
A road that unveils a wonderland in southwest China
Medical experts identify reasons for growing Joint pains cases among Nigerians
Pillsbury Releases Comprehensive Report on the Future of Sustainable Finance
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Ongoing Innovation Is Lighting up the Future of Every Industry
Driving Simulator Market Generated $1,525.6 Million Revenue In 2020 Finds P&S Intelligence
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size To Reach $312.56 Billion By 2028, Owing To ...
Banks to Move Online and Form Customer-Centric Digital Ecosystems Within Five Years, Finds ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus