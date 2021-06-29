checkAd

Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on What Constitutes Enhanced Competition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 19:00  |  59   |   |   

CN and KCS to make next filing with STB on July 6

1,700 letters of support filed with the STB, including 967 specifically requesting STB approval of the CN voting trust as public comment period closes

Letters of support from 3 governors, 28 mayors and 11 members of Congress, including Congressmen Sam Graves and Bennie Thompson, shippers, rail labor leaders, and key business organizations as well as vital shortline partners

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today noted that the Surface Transportation Board’s (“STB”) comment period regarding the companies’ application for approval of a voting trust has closed, marking another key step toward creating the premier railway for the 21st century through the end-to-end, pro-competitive combination of the two companies.

The plain vanilla voting trust proposed by CN and KCS, which is identical to the CP trust approved by the STB, meets the test for approval: (a) it prevents premature control of KCS; (b) it allows KCS to maintain independence during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS; and (c) it protects KCS’ financial health during this period. It also enables KCS shareholders to realize the full value of their shares prior to the STB’s subsequent review of the merits of the proposed combination.

Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., wrote in a Railway Age op-ed dated June 10 that he believes the CN voting trust addresses “unlawful control” and the “public interest” under the new rules, and that as such, the voting trust should be approved.

Further, approval of the CN-KCS proposed voting trust is the essential next step for shippers and others to have their say during the Board’s consideration of what constitutes enhanced competition during its review of the merits of the combination. Without approval of the CN-KCS voting trust creating a level playing field with CP’s voting trust, shippers will not be able to discuss what constitutes enhanced competition or realize the benefits of this proposed, new, pro-competitive, single line rail-to-rail competition combination.

Benefits to shippers were highlighted in an op-ed authored by Dr. William Huneke, the former Director of the Office of Economics and Chief Economist at the STB, and published by Railway Age on June 22. Dr. Huneke described CN’s open gateways commitment as a “big deal,” stating, “This commitment ensures that shippers who today enjoy competitive joint line routings with either CN or KCS will continue to have those routings available to them in a post CN/KCS merger environment, even if a merged CN/KCS could handle the entire movement via a single-line routing.”

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on What Constitutes Enhanced Competition CN and KCS to make next filing with STB on July 6 1,700 letters of support filed with the STB, including 967 specifically requesting STB approval of the CN voting trust as public comment period closes Letters of support from 3 governors, 28 mayors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
AB Science announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to ...
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus