Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on What Constitutes Enhanced Competition

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today noted that the Surface Transportation Board’s (“STB”) comment period regarding the companies’ application for approval of a voting trust has closed, marking another key step toward creating the premier railway for the 21st century through the end-to-end, pro-competitive combination of the two companies.



The plain vanilla voting trust proposed by CN and KCS, which is identical to the CP trust approved by the STB, meets the test for approval: (a) it prevents premature control of KCS; (b) it allows KCS to maintain independence during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS; and (c) it protects KCS’ financial health during this period. It also enables KCS shareholders to realize the full value of their shares prior to the STB’s subsequent review of the merits of the proposed combination.

Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., wrote in a Railway Age op-ed dated June 10 that he believes the CN voting trust addresses “unlawful control” and the “public interest” under the new rules, and that as such, the voting trust should be approved.

Further, approval of the CN-KCS proposed voting trust is the essential next step for shippers and others to have their say during the Board’s consideration of what constitutes enhanced competition during its review of the merits of the combination. Without approval of the CN-KCS voting trust creating a level playing field with CP’s voting trust, shippers will not be able to discuss what constitutes enhanced competition or realize the benefits of this proposed, new, pro-competitive, single line rail-to-rail competition combination.

Benefits to shippers were highlighted in an op-ed authored by Dr. William Huneke, the former Director of the Office of Economics and Chief Economist at the STB, and published by Railway Age on June 22. Dr. Huneke described CN’s open gateways commitment as a “big deal,” stating, “This commitment ensures that shippers who today enjoy competitive joint line routings with either CN or KCS will continue to have those routings available to them in a post CN/KCS merger environment, even if a merged CN/KCS could handle the entire movement via a single-line routing.”