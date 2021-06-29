checkAd

Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO

- Oversubscribed IPO sets equity market capitalization at EUR 778 million and raises EUR 416 million  

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based industrials private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Cherry AG ("Cherry" or "the Company"), the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high-precision keyboard PC gaming mechanical switch technology, has successfully completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

At the final offer price of EUR 32 per share, the total volume of the IPO was significantly oversubscribed.  Cherry's 24,300,000 shares began trading this morning, June 29, 2021, under the ticker C3RY on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). Additional details can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/cherry-ag.

The total number of shares and the final offer price corresponds to a market capitalization of approximately EUR 778 million. The total volume of primary and secondary shares placed in the IPO amounts to approximately EUR 416 million.

The Company's gross proceeds from the placement of the 4,300,000 new shares amounts to EUR 138 million. Cherry intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to (i) fuel organic growth, in particular to advance and expand Cherry's position as a global brand and innovation leader, (ii) drive inorganic growth through selective acquisitions, and (iii) repay certain outstanding debt in connection with a refinancing of existing debt.

Heather Faust, Managing Partner at Argand, commented, "We are thrilled to support this significant milestone in Cherry's history, and realize significant value for our investors. Cherry is a world-class company and well positioned to advance and expand its position as a global brand and innovation leader. We are delighted by the strong institutional shareholder support the company received, and the extremely positive feedback from investors throughout the process. We look forward to continuing to support Cherry's management team as they pursue further organic and inorganic growth."   

