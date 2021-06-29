checkAd

Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 19:15  |  30   |   |   

Grieg Seafood ASA (the Company) has entered into an agreement with Scottish Sea Farms Ltd for the disposal of all shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd, the parent company of Grieg Seafood ASA’s Shetland business. The enterprise value is set to GBP 164 million, assuming a normalized working capital, and to be adjusted for cash and debt.

The transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions. It is expected to close within Q4 2021, depending on processing time with relevant competition authorities.

Commenting on the transaction, Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA, said:

“The discontinuation of our salmon farming operations in Shetland is part of our communicated strategy, and the disposal represents an important milestone in Grieg Seafood’s strategy to concentrate future farming activities in Norway and Canada, where we see the largest potential for profitable growth.

Following a three-year long period of restructuring and operational improvement, Shetland is now showing good performance with sea lice levels at an all-time low, increasing survival and a high superior share. I am pleased to say that we hand over operations in good shape.

I want to sincerely thank all employees of Grieg Seafood Shetland for their impressive efforts, especially during the difficult times of the pandemic. I am confident that the Shetland business will be in good hands and that salmon farming will continue to create value for the local communities in Shetland for years to come.”

Towards 2025, Grieg Seafood ASA aims to grow production to 130 000 tonnes of annual harvest, reduce costs and reposition the Company in the value chain through downstream partnerships. All areas are based on sustainability, which is the Company’s license to operate and integral to long-term value creation.

Concentrating focus, resources and investments to the Norwegian and Canadian farming regions, as well as a strengthened balance sheet, will enable the Company to better pursue opportunities for sustainable growth in these geographical areas and strengthen the execution of the 2025 strategy. Operational focus areas remain post-smolt, digitalization and improved fish health and welfare.

DNB Markets and Nordea Markets act as financial advisors to Grieg Seafood ASA in connection with the sale.

Conference call:
Grieg Seafood will host a conference call followed by Q&A on June 29, 2021, at 20:00 CEST. The call will be hosted by CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv. The call will be conducted in English.

To join the event, please use one of the following access numbers:

NO: +47-21-956342
UK: +44-203-7696819
US: +1 646-787-0157
SE: +46-4-0682-0620

Participant code for all countries: 534384

For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone: +47 908 45 252

For media enquiries, please contact:
Kristina Furnes, Group Communications Manager
Cell phone: +47 48185505 / kristina.furnes@griegseafood.com 

About Grieg Seafood ASA
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 130 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2025. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people work in the Company
throughout our regions.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by May Hansen, Executive Administrative Secretary, Grieg Seafood Group ASA, on 29 June 2021 at 19:15 CEST.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million Grieg Seafood ASA (the Company) has entered into an agreement with Scottish Sea Farms Ltd for the disposal of all shares in Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK Ltd, the parent company of Grieg Seafood ASA’s Shetland business. The enterprise value is set to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
AB Science announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to ...
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Swiss Water Reports Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Chiasma Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for MYCAPSSA to the European ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus