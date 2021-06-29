checkAd

Silver Phoenix Approves Share Consolidation

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 19:15  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares on a 5:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Board of Directors approved the Consolidation by way of directors' resolution on June 23, 2021. Following completion of the Consolidation, there will be approximately 8,411,569 common shares issued and outstanding.

New share certificates will be issued under a new CUSIP number, which is 828079301. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, with information on how to replace their old share certificates with the new share certificates. Brokerage firms will handle the replacement of share certificates on behalf of their shareholder's accounts.

Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company anticipates the common shares will trade on a post-consolidated basis, effective at the opening of the market on June 30, 2021. The name of the Company and the trading symbol will not change.

For further information, please contact Scott Ackerman at sackerman@emprisecapital.com or 778.331.8505.

On behalf of the Board,

Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.
Scott Ackerman, Director

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653583/Silver-Phoenix-Approves-Share-Consol ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Phoenix Approves Share Consolidation VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exploration Update on Akie Drill Program
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Jericho Energy Ventures Launches Hydrogen Based Video Series
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
GlobeX Data's Sekur Latin American Launch Featured in Stockhouse Article
ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...