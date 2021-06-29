Silver Phoenix Approves Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SP) announces that the Board of Directors have determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares on a 5:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Pursuant to the articles of the Company, the Board of Directors approved the Consolidation by way of directors' resolution on June 23, 2021. Following completion of the Consolidation, there will be approximately 8,411,569 common shares issued and outstanding. New share certificates will be issued under a new CUSIP number, which is 828079301. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, with information on how to replace their old share certificates with the new share certificates. Brokerage firms will handle the replacement of share certificates on behalf of their shareholder's accounts.