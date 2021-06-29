DGAP-Adhoc STS Group AG: Change in Management Board
Hallbergmoos/Munich, 29 June 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announces changes to the company's Management Board.
The sole member of the Management Board, Mathieu Purrey, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will resign from his office with effect from the closing of the transaction ("Closing") for the sale of the majority shareholding of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA ("Mutares") in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH ("Adler Pelzer Group"). Mathieu Purrey was appointed as sole member of the Management Board of STS Group AG in 2020.
The company continues to assume, that the Closing will be completed in the first half of the year. The Supervisory Board of STS Group AG will ensure the continuity of the Executive Board function and appoint a successor in the short term.
STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Zeppelinstraße 4
|85399 Hallbergmoos
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)811 124494 0
|E-mail:
|ir@sts.group
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNU68
|WKN:
|A1TNU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1213448
