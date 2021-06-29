Lowell Farms Commissioning First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Processing Facility in Salinas Valley

Link to Lowell Farms Services Video: https://vimeo.com/568620561

SALINAS, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (“Lowell Farms” or the “Company”) (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) announced that it has acquired real property and related assets and is commissioning a first-of-its-kind cannabis drying and midstream processing facility located in Monterey County, nearby Lowell’s flagship cultivation operation. The 10-acre, 40,000 sq ft processing facility will provide drying, bucking, trimming, sorting, grading, and packaging operations for up to 250,000 lbs. of wholesale cannabis flower annually. The facility is centrally located in the Salinas Valley with several million square feet of cultivation canopy within a few miles.

The new facility will process nearly all the cannabis grown locally by Lowell at our existing cultivation operations. Additionally, Lowell is commissioning a new business unit called Lowell Farms Services (“LFS”), which will engage in fee-based processing services for regional growers from the Salinas Valley area, one of the largest and fastest growing cannabis cultivation regions in the country.

“We are commissioning LFS to answer a pressing need in the market for which we see no other solution in sight. We seek to service the massive and fast-growing cannabis cultivation industry in California, not to compete with it,” said Lowell Farms Chairman of the Board George Allen. “Large-scale processing and automation are the missing pieces that will make California cannabis dominant in this exciting new frontier,” added Allen.

The facility will initially include eight environmentally-controlled, segregated drying rooms, each capable of accepting ~30,000 pounds of wet cannabis plant material per month. In the facility’s bucking and trimming area, a combination of mechanized and hand trimming services – including a total of 70 flexible trimming stations – will be able to produce up to 800 pounds of flower daily. In addition, in the future, the facility will house one of the country’s first end-to-end, fully-automated pre-roll manufacturing lines, further driving innovation in Lowell’s product offerings and bringing an unprecedented level of choice to the industry’s most discerning customers.