checkAd

UN Food Systems Summit releases potential solutions for local, regional and global action

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.06.2021, 19:30  |  17   |   |   

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - Net-zero emissions from food and land use, reimagining
school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit
next month

The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50
solution clusters that will inspire discussions at the Pre-Summit in Rome from
July 26-28.

Each action area, developed by more than 500 members of the Summit's five Action
Tracks, represents a cluster of game-changing propositions that aim to deliver
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by transforming food systems.

The solutions, published on the online Summit Community
(https://foodsystems.community/game-changing-propositions-solution-clusters/) ,
are to support Member States as they work through national pathways for food
systems transformation. They will also help catalyse new coalitions and
commitments from governments and partners to support these pathways, many of
which will be announced at the UN Food Systems Summit in September in New York.

The solutions were refined from more than 2,000 ideas proposed during 18 months
of dialogues, surveys and open fora with Indigenous Peoples, youth, producers,
researchers, NGOs and governments.

Among the game-changing solutions are initiatives to reimagine school meals
programmes and proposals to include the cost of a healthy diet when calculating
poverty lines.

Other solutions include the development of deforestation-free supply chains, and
subsidies redirected towards sustainable production and consumption.

Initial ideas for new partnerships include an Indigenous Peoples Food Systems
Trust, a Coalition for African Youth in Agriculture, and a Food and Land Net
Zero Country Alliance, for countries to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas
emissions from food and land use by 2050.

Notes to editors

Journalists can register for news updates from the Summit here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/subscribe-media-updates) and apply
for Pre-Summit accreditation here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/media-accreditation) .

Contact:

FSScommunications@un.org
About the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit
The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio
Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for
delivery on the SDGs by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on
all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the
interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate
change, poverty and inequality. More information about the 2021 UN Food Systems
Summit and list of Advisory Committee and Scientific Group members can be found
online: https://www.un.org/foodsystemssummit

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156866/4955600
OTS: UNFSS



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UN Food Systems Summit releases potential solutions for local, regional and global action Net-zero emissions from food and land use, reimagining school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit next month The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50 solution clusters that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coinbase Germany GmbH: BaFin erteilt erste Erlaubnis zum Erbringen des Kryptoverwahrgeschäfts in Deutschland
Grüner Wasserstoff und schwimmende Anlagen erhöhen das wirtschaftliche Potenzial des ...
Supermicro steigert die Leistung für HPC- und KI-Anwendungen mit optimierten Servern mit neuen ...
Umfrage: Boom des kontaktlosen Bezahlens ungebrochen - noch bleibt aber Bargeld häufigstes ...
Emissionsmarkt Deutschland: Stärkstes erstes Halbjahr für IPOs seit 2000
Kavalan wird dreifacher Gewinner der "Distillery of the Year" in San Francisco
iglo überzeugt 2020 erneut mit einem starkem Umsatzwachstum (FOTO)
ISG Report: Sopra Steria als ein führender Anbieter für strategische Cybersecurity Services ...
R+V: Rund 100 Millionen Euro durch Unwetter-Schäden
Industrieunternehmen wieder in Shopping-Laune (FOTO)
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erstes Security Token Offering in der deutschen Automobilbranche / Auto1 FinTech emittiert ...
Farasis Energy baut strategisches Netzwerk in Europa aus (FOTO)
Biofuels für den Klimaschutz: Belgischer Energie-Pionier und Marktführer Comfort Energie will nach Deutschland
Umfrage: Jeder Dritte kann sich Kryptowährungen als Anlageform zur Vermögensbildung vorstellen ...
OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon
PHW-Gruppe begrüßt Vorstoß zum Ausbau der Haltungsstufe 3 für mehr Tierwohl ...
Messer senkt CO2-Fußabdruck um rund 40.000 Tonnen* (FOTO)
Onlinehandel-Studie: Großes Potential für "Summer Black Friday" Event
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:40 Uhr
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung
19:36 Uhr
Ärger über Quarantäne-Ausnahme für Geschäftsleute in Großbritannien
19:34 Uhr
Viele Corona-Tote in Tunesien - Hilfe aus Deutschland erwartet
19:34 Uhr
Fifth Third Invests $1 Million into National Urban League Workforce Development Program
19:33 Uhr
Wasserinfrastruktur in Nordamerika: Die Wasseranleihen-Erfolgsgeschichte von apano setzt sich fort
19:30 Uhr
21Shares AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act
19:30 Uhr
21Shares AG: Korrektur der Vorabbekanntmachung vom 29. April 2021 über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 1121Shares AG: Correction of the preliminary announcement from A4, 115, 117 WpHG
19:24 Uhr
Lowell Farms Commissioning First-of-its-Kind Cannabis Processing Facility in Salinas Valley
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand (deutsch)
19:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand