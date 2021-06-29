UN Food Systems Summit releases potential solutions for local, regional and global action
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.06.2021, 19:30 | 17 | 0 |
Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - Net-zero emissions from food and land use, reimagining
school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit
next month
The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50
solution clusters that will inspire discussions at the Pre-Summit in Rome from
July 26-28.
school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit
next month
The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50
solution clusters that will inspire discussions at the Pre-Summit in Rome from
July 26-28.
Each action area, developed by more than 500 members of the Summit's five Action
Tracks, represents a cluster of game-changing propositions that aim to deliver
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by transforming food systems.
The solutions, published on the online Summit Community
(https://foodsystems.community/game-changing-propositions-solution-clusters/) ,
are to support Member States as they work through national pathways for food
systems transformation. They will also help catalyse new coalitions and
commitments from governments and partners to support these pathways, many of
which will be announced at the UN Food Systems Summit in September in New York.
The solutions were refined from more than 2,000 ideas proposed during 18 months
of dialogues, surveys and open fora with Indigenous Peoples, youth, producers,
researchers, NGOs and governments.
Among the game-changing solutions are initiatives to reimagine school meals
programmes and proposals to include the cost of a healthy diet when calculating
poverty lines.
Other solutions include the development of deforestation-free supply chains, and
subsidies redirected towards sustainable production and consumption.
Initial ideas for new partnerships include an Indigenous Peoples Food Systems
Trust, a Coalition for African Youth in Agriculture, and a Food and Land Net
Zero Country Alliance, for countries to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas
emissions from food and land use by 2050.
Notes to editors
Journalists can register for news updates from the Summit here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/subscribe-media-updates) and apply
for Pre-Summit accreditation here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/media-accreditation) .
Contact:
FSScommunications@un.org
About the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit
The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio
Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for
delivery on the SDGs by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on
all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the
interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate
change, poverty and inequality. More information about the 2021 UN Food Systems
Summit and list of Advisory Committee and Scientific Group members can be found
online: https://www.un.org/foodsystemssummit
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156866/4955600
OTS: UNFSS
Tracks, represents a cluster of game-changing propositions that aim to deliver
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by transforming food systems.
The solutions, published on the online Summit Community
(https://foodsystems.community/game-changing-propositions-solution-clusters/) ,
are to support Member States as they work through national pathways for food
systems transformation. They will also help catalyse new coalitions and
commitments from governments and partners to support these pathways, many of
which will be announced at the UN Food Systems Summit in September in New York.
The solutions were refined from more than 2,000 ideas proposed during 18 months
of dialogues, surveys and open fora with Indigenous Peoples, youth, producers,
researchers, NGOs and governments.
Among the game-changing solutions are initiatives to reimagine school meals
programmes and proposals to include the cost of a healthy diet when calculating
poverty lines.
Other solutions include the development of deforestation-free supply chains, and
subsidies redirected towards sustainable production and consumption.
Initial ideas for new partnerships include an Indigenous Peoples Food Systems
Trust, a Coalition for African Youth in Agriculture, and a Food and Land Net
Zero Country Alliance, for countries to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas
emissions from food and land use by 2050.
Notes to editors
Journalists can register for news updates from the Summit here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/subscribe-media-updates) and apply
for Pre-Summit accreditation here
(https://www.un.org/en/food-systems-summit/media-accreditation) .
Contact:
FSScommunications@un.org
About the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit
The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio
Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for
delivery on the SDGs by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on
all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the
interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate
change, poverty and inequality. More information about the 2021 UN Food Systems
Summit and list of Advisory Committee and Scientific Group members can be found
online: https://www.un.org/foodsystemssummit
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156866/4955600
OTS: UNFSS
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0