UN Food Systems Summit releases potential solutions for local, regional and global action

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - Net-zero emissions from food and land use, reimagining

school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit

next month



The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50

solution clusters that will inspire discussions at the Pre-Summit in Rome from

July 26-28.





Each action area, developed by more than 500 members of the Summit's five ActionTracks, represents a cluster of game-changing propositions that aim to deliverthe Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by transforming food systems.The solutions, published on the online Summit Community(https://foodsystems.community/game-changing-propositions-solution-clusters/) ,are to support Member States as they work through national pathways for foodsystems transformation. They will also help catalyse new coalitions andcommitments from governments and partners to support these pathways, many ofwhich will be announced at the UN Food Systems Summit in September in New York.The solutions were refined from more than 2,000 ideas proposed during 18 monthsof dialogues, surveys and open fora with Indigenous Peoples, youth, producers,researchers, NGOs and governments.Among the game-changing solutions are initiatives to reimagine school mealsprogrammes and proposals to include the cost of a healthy diet when calculatingpoverty lines.Other solutions include the development of deforestation-free supply chains, andsubsidies redirected towards sustainable production and consumption.Initial ideas for new partnerships include an Indigenous Peoples Food SystemsTrust, a Coalition for African Youth in Agriculture, and a Food and Land NetZero Country Alliance, for countries to commit to net-zero greenhouse gasemissions from food and land use by 2050.About the 2021 UN Food Systems SummitThe UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, AntonioGuterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action fordelivery on the SDGs by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress onall 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging theinterconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climatechange, poverty and inequality.