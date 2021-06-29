Fifth Third Invests $1 Million into National Urban League Workforce Development Program

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and the National Urban League today announced a new workforce development program that will provide career advancement opportunities through providing upskilling and re-skilling services to under-employed participants over the course of the next two years. This $1 million investment from the Fifth Third Foundation will help individuals across eight selected affiliate Urban League organizations gain meaningful employment and earn a livable wage.

Kala Gibson, Fifth Third’s head of business banking and chief corporate social responsibility officer; and a National Urban League board member (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to deepen our relationship with the National Urban League by establishing an initiative that provides a foundation for individuals to develop and refine their skills,” said Kala Gibson, Fifth Third’s head of business banking and chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer who also serves as a National Urban League board member. “Programs that address career readiness are fundamental to leveling the playing field and giving marginalized individuals a better chance to succeed.”

Studies show that, before COVID-19’s devastating impact on the economy, occupations and industries such as retail, hospitality and food services were vulnerable to workplace changes such as increased automation. Those same studies also showed that these jobs offered no pathway to career advancement and were overrepresented by low-wage workers of color.

“Low-wage workers, already struggling before COVID-19, were made even more vulnerable by the pandemic. With strategic intervention from opportunities such as the Workforce Development Program, these individuals can find a pathway to economic stability,” said Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President and CEO. “Fifth Third Bank’s partnership with the National Urban League will create brighter financial outcomes for those most in need as we move into a post-pandemic world.”

The program will be offered in Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee. The affiliate cities were selected as a result of their experience and the strength of their career advancement employment-opportunity programs, the number of local underemployed and unemployed workers, and strong community partnerships.