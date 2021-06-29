checkAd

Iba – Launch of a New Share Buyback Program

29.06.2021, 20:03  |  51   |   |   

Immediate Release – June 29th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, June 29th, 2021 - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) announces today the launch of a new share buyback program, effective as of June 30th, 2021, in application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

By decisions of the Board of Directors dated December 18th, 2020 and June 9th, 2021, taken pursuant to the authorization given by the EGM of March 10th 2020, IBA launched a program to buy back own shares through a market intermediary under the terms of a discretionary mandate. This program covers a maximum of 250.000 ordinary shares and, depending on market conditions, will be executed over a maximum period of 6 months, i.e. until December 30th, 2021. Its objective is to cover the company’s obligation of shares delivery as part of a long-term incentive plan granted to certain employees in 2021 in the form of stock options.

IBA will continuously monitor its current and future obligations under its incentive plans in order to maintain an adequate level of treasury shares.

IBA SA currently holds 831.221 treasury shares (directly and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL), representing 2,76% of its share capital.

Contact person
IBA
Christian Matton,
Chief Legal Officer
christian.matton@iba-group.com

