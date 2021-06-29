The SpartanNash Foundation , the charitable organization operated by Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN), today announced a donation of $243,750 to Special Olympics to advance support and inclusion programs for people with intellectual disabilities. The donation will support Special Olympics athletes and the Summer Games in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

SpartanNash Foundation, Store Guests Raise $243,750 for Special Olympics (Photo: Business Wire)

From May 5-18, 2021, SpartanNash stores – including Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market – teamed up to support Special Olympics. Store guests were also invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up at any checkout lane or online through Fast Lane.

“SpartanNash has been a wonderful partner to Special Olympics Michigan for so many years,” said Tim Hileman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “When our athletes return to fields for Summer Games, it will be because of the financial support of the SpartanNash community. I know all of the Associates will be cheering them on.

“The 2021 Summer Games will mark the first large in-person event for Special Olympics Michigan athletes in over one and a half years. This would not be possible without the incredible support of SpartanNash.

“We are so thankful for the SpartanNash team and community, in having such a successful fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. There is no cost for our athletes to participate in Special Olympics, and these funds are so important in getting our athletes back to the fields of competition.”

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Since 1985, SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have donated more than $9.7 million and thousands of volunteer hours through their partnership with Special Olympics. SpartanNash has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985 and the Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.