The Board of Directors of SUEZ Recommends Veolia's Enhanced Public Offer at a Price of €20.50 Per Share (Coupon Attached)1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 20:20  |  59   |   |   

The merger agreement signed on May 14, 2021 between Veolia (Paris:VIE) and SUEZ provided for the long-term investors to submit a binding promise to purchase the new SUEZ. This has been done since June 29: the consortium of investors with a French majority, consisting of Meridiam, GIP and CDC/CNP Assurances, has submitted its binding final offer to Veolia and SUEZ to purchase the new SUEZ for an enterprise value of €10.4 billion. This valuation includes a potential earn-out of €300 million to be paid at the end of the 2021 fiscal year2. All of the consortium's commitments to maintain all jobs and social benefits have been formally confirmed, as well as those relating to the duration of the holding.

This offer, approved by the Boards of Directors of SUEZ and Veolia on June 29, 2021, enabled Veolia to raise the price of its tender offer for the SUEZ shares not yet held by Veolia to €20.5 per share, coupon attached.

In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement of May 14, the Board of Directors of SUEZ, having taken note of the fairness opinion of the independent expert (Finexsi), which concludes that the financial terms of the offer are fair and that the sale price of the new SUEZ is consistent with the offer price, recommends that its shareholders tender their shares to the Veolia public offer.

Veolia and SUEZ have therefore filed the revised draft offer document and the draft reply document respectively with the AMF3. In accordance with the legal provisions in force, the conclusion of a final agreement with the Consortium concerning the creation of the new SUEZ remains subject to the finalization of the information-consultation of SUEZ employees.

For the record, and as indicated on April 11, the new SUEZ thus formed would have revenues of nearly €7 billion, including SUEZ's Water and Recycling & Recovery activities in France, international assets in Italy, Central Europe, Africa (including Morocco), Central Asia, India, China and Australia, as well as global digital and environmental activities, enabling it to maintain its growth prospects and innovation capacities in France and internationally.

Veolia will retain nearly €10 billion of SUEZ's revenues, including all of the assets designated since last fall as "strategic" for its plan to create a global champion of ecological transformation, in particular its activities in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Latin America, Australia and SUEZ's Water Technologies Services business.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

