Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 21, 2021

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT

Milwaukee, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market hours Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Gina Goetter, chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-present .... A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shannon Burns (414) 343-8002

### (HOG-F)





