Jade Leader Announces Regulatory Change Permitting Bulk Sales of Wyoming Jade and Posts Three New Jade Test Product Videos
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce confirmation from Wyoming State authorities that certain regulations have been modified that now allow Jade Leader to sell bulk Jade extracted from its claims using heavy equipment, such as during its 2019 trenching program. This change means Jade Leader may now market its bulk Jade held in secure storage and move forward with further Jade recovery on its permitted exploration targets.
Consequently, Jade Leader has updated its video galleries (www.jadeleader.ca) to reflect test product developments on the Ornamental Jades which the Company extracted in 2019. The videos feature: 1) Ornamental nephrite Jades; 2) Fine black carving Jade; and 3) an exceptional, large, collector's specimen Jade Ventifact.
"Last month, Wyoming authorities confirmed that the Company may sell bulk Ornamental Jade from both its 2019 exploration program and from future permitted mechanized exploration. This confirmation led us to accelerate testing to showcase potential uses of this material beyond traditional uses in carvings and figurines," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. " Our video series has become a great platform to visually communicate our Jade's potential in different applications, resulting in numerous market inquiries. The Wyoming Ornamental Jade video especially broadens our reach to potential worldwide bulk customers in both traditional industries or those seeking exotic materials for innovative product lines."
"Wyoming Ornamental Jades" (www.Jadeleader.ca) focuses on detailing the range of texture, color, grain, translucency and workability of our new nephrite Jade as well as showing the future bulk tonnage production potential from a field perspective. Interested users of ornamental stone, whether for carving or for other ornamental/dimension stone use are invited to see first hand how the material was extracted, the rough range of block sizes, as well as the testing of materials from two shallow trenches in the main Jade bearing structure at the Company's T1 target (Ref: NR 19-06, October 1, 2019 and NR 19-07, October 24, 2019). The video can be viewed here.
