Jade Leader Announces Regulatory Change Permitting Bulk Sales of Wyoming Jade and Posts Three New Jade Test Product Videos

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce confirmation from Wyoming State authorities that certain regulations have been modified that now allow Jade Leader to sell bulk Jade extracted from its claims using heavy equipment, such as during its 2019 trenching program. This change means Jade Leader may now market its bulk Jade held in secure storage and move forward with further Jade recovery on its permitted exploration targets. Consequently, Jade Leader has updated its video galleries (www.jadeleader.ca) to reflect test product developments on the Ornamental Jades which the Company extracted in 2019. The videos feature: 1) Ornamental nephrite Jades; 2) Fine black carving Jade; and 3) an exceptional, large, collector's specimen Jade Ventifact.