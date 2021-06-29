checkAd

CuriosityStream Announces Groundbreaking New Biomimicry Series ‘Evolve’ In Production Now

CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual streaming service and media company, today announced that production has started on the CuriosityStream original Evolve, an epic six-part docu-series exploring biomimicry. Filming on 4 continents with the award-winning production team Beach House Pictures, a Blue Ant Media company, the series will explore how humanity can solve many of the fundamental issues facing us today by “mimicking” the incredible innovations found in nature. Biologist and wildlife documentary filmmaker Patrick Aryee will take viewers into a world of natural history and of future science and technology with the potential to change the direction of the human species.

Filmmaker and biologist Patrick Aryee hosts CuriosityStream's upcoming original new series 'Evolve.' (Photo: Business Wire)

“We live in a laboratory where nature is constantly evolving — from stunning animal superstars to mundane, unsuspecting heroes of the wild. From awe to wonder, it all has something to teach us,” said Patrick Aryee, host of CuriosityStream’s original new series, Evolve. “I genuinely believe that our future survival as a species lies in understanding and appreciating the inner workings of our natural world. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some of humanity’s greatest minds in order to truly learn from mother nature. The journey might not be seamless, but evolution rarely is.”

Animals and nature have been specializing, perfecting, and evolving for nearly 4 billion years, ensuring life thrived in almost every place on Earth. From revolutionizing healthcare to transforming transportation, each adventure in the series will focus on a different challenge, and demonstrate how nature, in its unparalleled genius, has already solved many of the problems we face today. But the key lies in the emerging technology on the cusp of innovation right now. Evolve won’t stop with the mere idea of change. Using cutting-edge CGI, the series will explore a future where the technology is already applied, and each problem is solved.

