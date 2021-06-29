checkAd

OTC DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Strategically changing focus, Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) is launching Swifty Global, a disruptive challenger within the FinTech arena and has appointed James Gibbons as CEO and Nicolas Link of (OTC:ILUS) as Chairman.

Swifty Global is creating a mobile centric ecosystem which will allow customers to conduct most of their essential daily activities – from investing and making sports predictions to booking transport, meals and entertainment – through a single application. The unique Swifty network, built also for fast and convenient saving, insuring, payments, loyalty rewards and much more, is the result of two years of technology development by the Swifty Global team. Even more significantly, it is the first in a series of game-changing, life altering applications now being commercialized by Swifty Global.

Gathering multiple known crypto networks and wallets under the same account, the first generation Swifty Wallet application allows users to seamlessly buy, trade and swap between fiat (i.e. USD) and crypto. In the near future, it will enable people to borrow against their net liquidity without being forced to sell a digital asset.

Through a strategic partnership, Swifty intends to issue customers with single-use virtual cards that can be used to pay for everyday items against any of the digital assets in their wallet. Ultimately, the wallet will allow the management of memberships, loyalty programmes and financial services (i.e. savings, insurances), as well as payment services, all from within the same application.

Another top scoring innovation, Swifty Predictions is a high frequency, low value betting application giving users the chance to predict outcomes in all the major sports, including American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Soccer, Rugby, Tennis and Golf. It covers both pre-match and in-play predictions i.e. “Will there be a 3-pointer in the next 10 minutes?” Users will be able to conduct hundreds of micro predictions (bets) in minutes by swiping right to partake in the bet, or swipe left to skip, much like in the Tinder dating application. Swifty’s patent extends beyond Sport, and could next extend to enable predictions in other life and entertainment segments, including reality TV.

