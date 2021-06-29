checkAd

Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License Applicants Across Indonesia

29.06.2021   

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Mentalku, the exclusive government-licensed provider of psychological testing required for driver license applications and renewals in Indonesia, to offer a mobile payment option for Mentalku’s testing services.

Logiq will integrate its mobile payment solution, AtozPay, into Mentalku’s mobile app and payment terminals at in-person testing centers. This represents the first time mobile payments can be made via the Mentalku app or at the testing centers, and it will make it easier for millions of Indonesians to pay for the required psychological tests.

By regulatory statute, any individual applying or renewing a license must pass a psychological evaluation. According to a Statistik Transportasi Darat report, Indonesia issued about 14 million driver licenses in 2019.

Following the launch of a three-month pilot program in East Java, Indonesia, Logiq plans to expand the program to West Java. Mentalku’s facilities are already operational in East Java and are expected to be rolled out to all provinces.

“Our partnership with Mentalku represents further digitization of government services and has the potential to help millions of Indonesians more conveniently apply for driver licenses with a seamless and contactless alternative to in-person testing,” said Brent Suen, president of Logiq. “Mentalku users will also gain access to our AtozGo digital wallet, which they can use to make other types of payments, as well as access additional financial services. Our more convenient payment solution is in line with the government’s mandate to encourage more digital participation, lower costs and move away from a cash economy.”

Logiq’s digital wallet enables users to perform multiple financial transactions quickly and securely, including money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, paying bills or merchants—all on their mobile phone, anytime, anywhere.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

