Extended Stay America Launches Premier Suites

Nation’s Leading Extended Stay Hotel Company Launches Elevated Experience with 25 Properties Across the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, the nation’s leading mid-priced extended stay hotel company, is pleased to announce the launch of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. The elevated brand builds on the strength of Extended Stay America’s industry-leading portfolio of more than 650 hotels. Comprised of 25 new or completely renovated properties across the United States, Extended Stay America Premier Suites offers guests a premium experience based on what extended stay travelers value most according to extensive guest research.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Extended Stay America Premier Suites, which was informed entirely by our guests’ desires and needs for a more premium extended stay hotel option,” said Bruce Haase, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This new brand aligns with our commitment to providing genuine, warm hospitality and extending value to our guests.”

Kelly Poling, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, adds, “Our guests inspire everything we do, and this has never been truer than with Extended Stay America Premier Suites. We’re proud to introduce a new thoughtfully designed hotel brand that meets the needs of Extended Stay America brand loyalists as well as new customers interested in an elevated extended stay experience.”

Extended Stay America’s genuine care for guests and core amenities of fully equipped kitchens, spacious apartment-style layouts for working and dining, free in-room wi-fi and premium cable, and on-site guest laundry remain an integral part of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. In addition, the new brand will feature added amenities, including newly built or renovated guest rooms with upgraded design elements; signature bedding for superior comfort; a free, healthy breakfast bar; and larger flat-screen TVs.

Further, Extended Stay America will rebrand the remainder of its core hotels to Extended Stay America Suites to better communicate the current product offering. This marks the company’s transition from a single-branded company to a growing family of extended stay brands under the Extended Stay America umbrella.

Extended Stay America Premier Suites debuts with properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.  

To book a stay at one of the more than 650 Extended Stay America Suites or Premier Suites properties across the U.S. visit www.esa.com.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading brand family in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with more than 650 hotels. Depending on your needs you can STAY Awhile at either our Extended Stay America Premier Suites or Extended Stay America Suites brands. Visit www.esa.com for more information and follow @ExendedStayAmerica.

For press inquiries, contact Jenn Wade, Nicole Lax, Sarah Meyer, Audrey Chaddick, or Siena Di Roma at 415-483-5054 or extendedstayamericapr@jwadepr.com.

For franchise inquiries, please contact franchise@esa.com or visit www.newesa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96124bf9-4304-436d ...





