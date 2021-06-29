TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiETM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 4 consecutive years.

TechTarget’s Priority Engine, the industry’s only opt-in, prospect-level purchase intent intelligence platform, gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies that their companies provide. The platform delivers essential insights on the topical interests of accounts and prospects, the recency and relevancy of their activity, the vendors they are considering and the technologies that they currently have installed. With this intelligence in hand, sales and marketing teams can vastly improve ABM performance, drive more sales productivity & effectiveness, and maximize qualified opportunities in their market.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards for our leadership in Sales & Marketing Intelligence,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As marketing and sales organizations transform to meet the needs of buyers who are increasingly digital, they need the right tools and data to identify and pursue opportunities with in-market buying teams. Our continued investment in the decision-support content that attracts highly targeted, opt-in audiences of technology buyers is what drives the unique strength of the real purchase intent data within our Priority Engine platform. We provide modern sellers and marketers with essential intelligence to find and engage buyers, and the actionable insights to convert them to real opportunities and pipeline.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing product excellence for 36 years and are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, influencers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 46 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as: Red Hat, IBM, Accenture and LogMeIn.