checkAd

TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 21:10  |  30   |   |   

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiETM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 4 consecutive years.

TechTarget’s Priority Engine, the industry’s only opt-in, prospect-level purchase intent intelligence platform, gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies that their companies provide. The platform delivers essential insights on the topical interests of accounts and prospects, the recency and relevancy of their activity, the vendors they are considering and the technologies that they currently have installed. With this intelligence in hand, sales and marketing teams can vastly improve ABM performance, drive more sales productivity & effectiveness, and maximize qualified opportunities in their market.

“We are very proud to once again be recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards for our leadership in Sales & Marketing Intelligence,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “As marketing and sales organizations transform to meet the needs of buyers who are increasingly digital, they need the right tools and data to identify and pursue opportunities with in-market buying teams. Our continued investment in the decision-support content that attracts highly targeted, opt-in audiences of technology buyers is what drives the unique strength of the real purchase intent data within our Priority Engine platform. We provide modern sellers and marketers with essential intelligence to find and engage buyers, and the actionable insights to convert them to real opportunities and pipeline.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing product excellence for 36 years and are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, influencers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 46 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as: Red Hat, IBM, Accenture and LogMeIn.

Seite 1 von 2


TechTarget Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechTarget Wins 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine platform won a 2021 SIIA CODiETM Award in the Best Sales and Marketing Intelligence Solution category. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
TechTarget Doubles Active Accounts and Account Intent Insights in New Priority Engine Release, Immediately Boosting Marketing & Sales Results
10.06.21
TechTarget Named a Global Leader in Account-Based Marketing in New Report from Independent Analyst Firm Research In Action