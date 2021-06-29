checkAd

Popular, Inc. to Report First Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-866-235-1201 or 1-412-902-4127.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular’s website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Sunday, August 22, 2021. The replay dial in is: 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay passcode is 10158030.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

