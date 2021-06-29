checkAd

Sonoro Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

29.06.2021, 21:36   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp., (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held June 24, 2021, in Vancouver, BC. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions put before them by management including the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of the auditors and the approval of the Company's share incentive plan.

Results of Annual General Meeting

The shareholders voted to re-elected John M. Darch, Kenneth MacLeod, Neil Maedel, Stephen Kenwood, James Taylor, and Curtis Turner to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders. The shareholders re-appointed Smythe LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the continuance of the Company's 10% rolling share option incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Kenneth MacLeod, Stephen Kenwood and Curtis Turner to its Audit and Compensation Committees. The Board also reappointed Kenneth MacLeod as President and Chief Executive Officer, Salil Dhaumya as Chief Financial Officer, Katharine Regan as Corporate Secretary, Mel Herdrick as Vice President, Exploration and Jorge Diaz as Vice President, Operations.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of SONORO GOLD CORP.
Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”
  KENNETH MACLEOD
  President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com
                                                                     
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





