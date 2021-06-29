Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Issues Inaugural ESG Report

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipestone Energy Corp. (“ Pipestone Energy ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report the results of its annual shareholder meeting and announce the release of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (“ ESG ”) report.

The Company held its 2021 annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders of Pipestone Energy (the “Shareholders”) today at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) virtually. A total of 234,817,972 votes were cast, representing 84.59% of the total 277,591,618 eligible votes, which includes the Company’s issued and outstanding common and preferred share voting rights as of the May 25, 2021 record date for the Meeting. Shareholders approved each of the amended and restated by-law No. 1, the amended and restated long-term incentive plan (the “LTIP”), the 2021 performance share unit grants to senior executive officers under the LTIP, and the amended and restated employee share purchase plan of the Company at the Meeting.

The Company is also pleased to announce the election of Jesal Shah to its Board of Directors. Mr. Shah is a Principal of Riverstone Holdings, LLC, a private equity firm that manages a portfolio of energy investments. A Riverstone entity is a significant shareholder of both Pipestone Energy, and of its controlling shareholder. Mr. Shah currently serves on the boards of directors of several private energy companies in the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Shah received his M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

“We welcome Jesal Shah to the Board of Directors of Pipestone Energy. Mr. Shah brings many years of experience in capital markets and investing in the energy sector. We also would like to express our gratitude to Ms. Geeta Sankappanavar for her many contributions as both a founding shareholder of Pipestone Energy and her guidance and counsel to Pipestone Energy as it transformed from a private company into a public entity,” said Gordon Ritchie, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Other than Geeta Sankappanavar, who did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, each of the incumbent directors of Pipestone Energy, Gordon Ritchie, Garth Braun, William Lancaster, John Rossall, Robert Tichio and Paul Wanklyn were re-elected by the Shareholders attending the Meeting or by proxy. The detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Director Votes for % Votes withheld % Gordon Ritchie 99.93% 0.07% Garth Braun 97.86% 2.14% William Lancaster 99.97% 0.03% John Rossall 99.93% 0.07% Robert Tichio 99.93% 0.07% Jesal Shah 99.97% 0.03% Paul Wanklyn 99.97% 0.03%

INAUGURAL ESG REPORT