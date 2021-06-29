--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------29.06.2021AGRANA Beteiligungs-AktiengesellschaftVienna, FN 99489 hISIN AT000AGRANA3Dividend AnnouncementThe 34th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 29 June 2021has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 28February 2021:A dividend of EUR 0.85 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 53,115,630.The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend fromFriday, 2 July 2021, in respect of the 2020|21 financial year. The record datefor the dividend is Monday, 5 July 2021.The dividend payment will be made from Tuesday, 6 July 2021, by credit entry bythe custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, isacting as the principal paying agent.Vienna, June 2021The Management BoardFurther inquiry note:AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGMr. Hannes HaiderInvestor RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12905E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.comMr. Markus SimakPublic RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12084E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGF.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1A-1020 Wienphone: +43-1-21137-0FAX: +43-1-21137-12926mail: info.ab@agrana.comWWW: www.agrana.comISIN: AT000AGRANA3indexes: WBIstockmarkets: Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Wien, Berlinlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4955661OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGISIN: AT0000603709