AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

29.06.2021

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN 99489 h
ISIN AT000AGRANA3

Dividend Announcement

The 34th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 29 June 2021
has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 28
February 2021:

A dividend of EUR 0.85 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976
participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 53,115,630.

The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from
Friday, 2 July 2021, in respect of the 2020|21 financial year. The record date
for the dividend is Monday, 5 July 2021.

The dividend payment will be made from Tuesday, 6 July 2021, by credit entry by
the custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax
("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, is
acting as the principal paying agent.

Vienna, June 2021
The Management Board



Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

Disclaimer

