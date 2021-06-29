Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive’s ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.

Bionic is now part of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in New York and founded in 2013, Bionic leverages its proven growth model, tools (GrowthOS), and entrepreneurial mindsets to institutionalize growth across Fortune 1000 companies. Bionic is comprised of 40 entrepreneurs, growth investors, and designers who have helped leading businesses including P&G (Growth Works), Exelon and AB InBev’s ZX Ventures, among many others.

“We believe venture capital and entrepreneurship are forms of management and strategy that are incredibly relevant, but remain elusive, to big businesses as they seek growth and relevance post-pandemic,” said Baiju Shah, chief strategy officer, Accenture Interactive. “The ability to deeply understand and rapidly adapt to ever-changing customer needs is the battleground for brands today. In fact, eighty percent of CEOs acknowledge the need to reimagine their experiences to stay relevant to their customers. Bionic and Accenture Interactive will bring a new experience-led approach to customer growth, including a playbook for brands to build the organizational and operational muscles to innovate at pace.”

Bionic will join Accenture Interactive’s Growth and Business Design practice, which was established to meet client demand for a new approach to growth. The multidisciplined practice brings together designers, strategists, technologists, entrepreneurs, venture investors, change makers and innovators to help clients unlock new revenue streams and enable organizations to innovate at scale. Bionic’s proprietary GrowthOS will enhance Accenture Interactive’s existing capabilities to catapult growth for clients with a proven, customizable, scalable and repeatable solution.