NovAccess Global, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA

The FDA recommended conducting an initial Phase I trial to evaluate product feasibility, toxicity and activity arising from NovAccess Global's novel DC maturation procedures, but also provided specific current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliance guidance in the case that the Company proposes a Phase II or later stage clinical trial.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced today that it received a productive response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its pre-investigational new drug (IND) meeting request regarding the development plan for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) patients, including the clinical study design and dosing strategy for the initial phase 1/phase 2 protocol.

"We are excited that we have received positive input from the FDA, which may allow us to shorten our timeline for trials. The FDA tentatively agreed that further animal (toxicology) studies are not needed and generally accepted our enrollment plan, dosing regimen, and adverse event monitoring plan. They provided specific guidance on our data safety monitoring plan, inclusion of surrogate consent, and manufacturing specifics in light of current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliance. We will strategically evaluate the FDA's recommendations and guidance as we prepare our IND submission." Dr. Wheeler, President of StemVax Therapeutics, Inc, a NovAcess Global Company. We anticipate submitting the IND by end of calendar 2021.

According to iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc, the global Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) drugs market is expected to reach nearly $1.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, driven by rising geriatric population and growing incidence.

Brain and other nervous system cancers are the 10th leading cause of death for men and women. Globally, over 150,000 people die each year as a result of brain or nervous system cancer, with GBM being the most common form of the disease. Given the limitation of all current therapeutics (surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation), development of novel approaches to treating glioblastoma remains a great unmet need.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.