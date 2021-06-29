checkAd

Vedanta Biosciences Presents New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202, Its Rationally-Defined Consortium for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC)

Vedanta Biosciences, a leading clinical-stage microbiome company developing a new category of oral therapies using defined bacterial consortia manufactured from clonal cell banks, today announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, the Company’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC), being held virtually from June 27-29th.

Topline data from two Phase 1 studies exploring 11- and 16-strain VE202 consortia were announced in June 2020. The new data presented at IHMC summarized the long-term safety and colonization dynamics of the 16-strain version of VE202 in 31 healthy volunteers. Vedanta plans to move this consortium forward to a Phase 2 study in patients with ulcerative colitis. The study will be partially funded with proceeds from a $25 million investment from Pfizer, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.

Key takeaways from the study include:

  • All doses of the 16-strain consortium were generally safe and well-tolerated, with no reports of VE202-related serious adverse events.
  • Multiple-day dosing proved superior to single-day dosing for inducing durable colonization; following 14 days of treatment, all or most of the LBP strains were detected in all VE202 recipients through the final study visit at Week 24.
  • Colonization was abundant and durable; at the final study visit at Week 24, relative abundance of VE202 strains remained almost 100-fold higher than at baseline
  • Colonization was most effective when oral vancomycin pre-treatment preceded multiple doses of VE202.
  • The results of this study corroborate the findings from other Phase 1 studies using Vedanta’s defined consortia and provide a framework to rationally select an optimal dose regimen for Phase 2 studies.

“Approximately 3 million people in the U.S. alone are affected by IBD, with another estimated 70,000 newly diagnosed cases each year. Although a number of treatments exist, they are limited and patients with IBD often struggle to find lasting relief with currently available medications. Our defined bacterial consortia are designed to reshape the ecosystem of the gut microbiome, an aspect of IBD that has not been addressed by biologics or other existing drug classes,” said Bernat Olle, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Vedanta Biosciences. “We are encouraged by these results and look forward to advancing VE202 into Phase 2 clinical trials.”

