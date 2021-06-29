Vedanta Biosciences Presents New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202, Its Rationally-Defined Consortium for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC)

Vedanta Biosciences, a leading clinical-stage microbiome company developing a new category of oral therapies using defined bacterial consortia manufactured from clonal cell banks, today announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, the Company’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC), being held virtually from June 27-29th.

Topline data from two Phase 1 studies exploring 11- and 16-strain VE202 consortia were announced in June 2020. The new data presented at IHMC summarized the long-term safety and colonization dynamics of the 16-strain version of VE202 in 31 healthy volunteers. Vedanta plans to move this consortium forward to a Phase 2 study in patients with ulcerative colitis. The study will be partially funded with proceeds from a $25 million investment from Pfizer, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.