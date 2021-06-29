checkAd

Fluor Initiates $1 Million Program for Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and the Fluor Foundation announced today their commitment to a $1 million funding program in partnership with North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Texas’ Prairie View A&M University and Alabama’s Tuskegee University.

Undergraduate chemical engineering students at North Carolina A&T State University learn about distillation processes inside a laboratory at McNair Hall. Photo credit: North Carolina A&T State University College of Engineering

“Fluor and the Fluor Foundation’s three-year, $1 million program will assist the universities’ science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and students in further developing undergraduate research and capstone design projects,” said Torrence Robinson, president of the Fluor Foundation and senior director of Fluor Global Community Affairs.

The program specifically addresses merit-based scholarships for civil, chemical and mechanical engineering students; the integration of innovative experiential learning strategies; laboratory and creative workspace improvements; faculty professional development; and engineering student associations and groups.

Fluor and the Fluor Foundation will provide $860,000 to the program. The new university partners can earn an additional $140,000 via dollar-for-dollar matching in coordination with external donors.

Global University Scholarship Program
 Through its Global University Scholarship program, the Fluor Foundation sponsors annual grants for more than 30 member colleges and universities focusing on engineering, construction and business programs. The program fosters strong relationships between Fluor’s executives and university faculty, staff and students. This leads to a more robust talent development pipeline enabling potential internship opportunities and future job prospects for qualified students.

“Fluor partners closely with member universities around the world to assist in educating future graduates with highly marketable skill sets that will prepare them to thrive in today’s competitive global engineering and construction industry,” Robinson said. “Fluor’s executives, often university alumni, also support student campus organizations, career fairs and other special events, as well as serve on university and engineering department advisory committees.”

Since 1952, Fluor and the Fluor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Fluor, have contributed more than $210 million to a variety of charitable causes across the globe. This legacy is foundational to Fluor’s strategic priority of fostering a high-performance culture with purpose, reinforcing its commitment to build an environment that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Fluor’s DE&I framework focuses on championing an inclusive culture; recruiting, developing and retaining talent; enhancing employee experiences; and improving social progress and impact.

About Fluor Corporation
 Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

