checkAd

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

Revenue Increases 31% Year-Over-Year and 53% Over Q4 Fiscal Year 2020

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, of $54.3 million, compared to revenues of $41.5 million for fiscal 2020, ended April 30, 2020. Revenues for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 were $15.6 million and $10.2 million, respectively. Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 was $958,000 compared to an operating loss of $10.9 million for fiscal year 2020. Operating income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $100,000 compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020. Net income for fiscal year 2021 was $680,000 or $0.07 per diluted share compared to net losses of $10.0 million or ($1.10) per share for fiscal year 2020. Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $1.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared to net loss of $3.0 million or ($0.33) per share for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “I am very pleased with FEI’s improving financial performance in fiscal year 2021. Revenue increased by approximately 31% compared to fiscal year 2020 and 53% compared to Q4 of FY2020. Gross margin increased to 31% and while we keep working to make it much better, the trend is very encouraging. Comparing Q4FY21 to Q4FY20, revenue increased by $5.4 million, operating income was positive and net income was significantly improved at $1.4 million. Net income for the full fiscal year was also substantially improved and we generated over $12 million of cash from operations, ending the year with approximately $20 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We also ended the year debt free and with approximately a $40 million backlog of funded contract work. Inventory control continues to improve across the Company as well. The fact that we achieved these improvements in a very difficult year attests to the growing strength of the Company. The COVID-19 pandemic was a particular challenge last fiscal year due to supply chain issues and delays in customers’ processing of anticipated contract awards, particularly in our Zyfer operations. Sadly, we lost one employee to COVID. SG&A costs increased last year due to legal and other administrative cost increases. Absent these unusually high expenses, bottom line performance would have been higher. All in all, it was a good year.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Selected Financial Metrics and Other Items

  • For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 revenues increased $12.8 million or 31% over the prior fiscal year. For the three months ended April 30, 2021 revenues increased $5.4 million or 53% over the same period of the prior fiscal year.
  • For the year ended April 30, 2021, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $27.0 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $20.4 million, or 49%, for the prior year. This represents a $6.6 million or 32% increase from prior year.
  • Revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $24.8 million, or 46%, of consolidated revenues compared to $16.9 million, or 41%, for the prior year. This represents a $7.9 million or 46% increase from prior year.
  • Revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $2.5 million, or 4%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $4.2 million, or 10%, for fiscal year 2020.
  • Total revenue for U.S. Government/DOD end-use, including revenues on U.S. Government satellite programs, were approximately 88% of consolidated revenues in fiscal year 2021 compared to 82% in fiscal year 2020.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $12.2 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to cash used in operations of $1.4 million in fiscal year 2020.
  • Backlog at April 30, 2021 was $40 million compared to $36 million at April 30, 2020.

Investor Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9205. International callers may dial 1-201-689-8054. Ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

The archived call may be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 (domestic), or 1-919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 41841). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through September 29, 2021.  

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer;
Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000             WEBSITE:        www.freqelec.com


Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  April 30, April 30,
  (unaudited) (unaudited)
  2021      2020   2021     2020
Revenues $ 15,642     $ 10,238   $ 54,254     $ 41,507
Cost of Revenues   10,934       10,402     37,333       35,759
           Gross Margin   4,708       (164)     16,921       5,748
Selling and Administrative   3,385       3,230     13,189       11,593
Research and Development        1,224       264          4,690       5,077
           Operating Income (Loss)          99           (3,658)            (958)          (10,922)
Interest and Other, Net   1,072       (1,113)          1,434              (846)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes          1,171           (4,771)             476          (11,768)
Income Tax Benefit   (241)       (1,791)            (204)           (1,742)
           Net Income (Loss) $        1,412     $     (2,980)   $         680     $    (10,026)
                           
Net Income (Loss per) share:                          
           Basic and diluted income (loss)
per share 		$       0.15     $       (0.33)   $        0.07     $       (1.10)
                           
Average Shares Outstanding                          
           Basic   9,216       9,117     9,178       9,074
           Diluted   9,320       9,117     9,248       9,074



Frequency Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020
  (unaudited)  
  (in thousands)
ASSETS    
Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $  20,120 $  14,378
Accounts Receivable, net 5,515 4,392
Costs and Estimated Earnings    
     in Excess of Billings, net 1,948 6,953
Inventories, net 19,661 22,958
Other Current Assets 1,435 2,554
Property, Plant & Equipment, net 9,612 11,267
Other Assets     17,952     17,910
Right-of-Use Assets – Operating Leases 9,773 10,864
  $  86,016

  		$  91,276

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Operating Lease Liability - current $    1,715 $    1,869
Other Current Liabilities     6,382 11,823
Other Long-term Obligations 14,144 13,904
Operating Lease Liability – non-current 8,366 9,444
Stockholders’ Equity 55,409 54,236
  $  86,016 $  91,276
     
     




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Revenue Increases 31% Year-Over-Year and 53% Over Q4 Fiscal Year 2020MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the fiscal year ended April 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
New ownership structure for Hyon
Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North ...
Aehr Receives $1.4 Million in Orders for Full-Wafer WaferPak Contactors for Production ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus