Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenue Increases 31% Year-Over-Year and 53% Over Q4 Fiscal Year 2020

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, of $54.3 million, compared to revenues of $41.5 million for fiscal 2020, ended April 30, 2020. Revenues for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 were $15.6 million and $10.2 million, respectively. Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 was $958,000 compared to an operating loss of $10.9 million for fiscal year 2020. Operating income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $100,000 compared to an operating loss of $3.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020. Net income for fiscal year 2021 was $680,000 or $0.07 per diluted share compared to net losses of $10.0 million or ($1.10) per share for fiscal year 2020. Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $1.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared to net loss of $3.0 million or ($0.33) per share for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “I am very pleased with FEI’s improving financial performance in fiscal year 2021. Revenue increased by approximately 31% compared to fiscal year 2020 and 53% compared to Q4 of FY2020. Gross margin increased to 31% and while we keep working to make it much better, the trend is very encouraging. Comparing Q4FY21 to Q4FY20, revenue increased by $5.4 million, operating income was positive and net income was significantly improved at $1.4 million. Net income for the full fiscal year was also substantially improved and we generated over $12 million of cash from operations, ending the year with approximately $20 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We also ended the year debt free and with approximately a $40 million backlog of funded contract work. Inventory control continues to improve across the Company as well. The fact that we achieved these improvements in a very difficult year attests to the growing strength of the Company. The COVID-19 pandemic was a particular challenge last fiscal year due to supply chain issues and delays in customers’ processing of anticipated contract awards, particularly in our Zyfer operations. Sadly, we lost one employee to COVID. SG&A costs increased last year due to legal and other administrative cost increases. Absent these unusually high expenses, bottom line performance would have been higher. All in all, it was a good year.”