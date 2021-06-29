Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its AdCOVID investigational vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The Company also provided an update on its T-COVID Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19.

The Phase 1 AdCOVID clinical trial is evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the intranasally administered vaccine candidate in approximately 80 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. Subjects received either 1 or 2 doses of AdCOVID as a nasal spray at 3 dose levels. In addition to the primary study endpoint of safety and tolerability, the immunogenicity evaluation of AdCOVID included serum binding and neutralizing antibody titers and mucosal IgA antibody from nasopharyngeal swabs post-vaccination.

AdCOVID appeared to be well tolerated with an overall adverse event profile similar to intranasal saline placebo. The immunogenicity data demonstrated lower than expected immune responses for each of the immune parameters tested. Although antibodies were detected that bound the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and neutralized the virus in a subset of subjects, the magnitude of the response and the percent of subjects responding to AdCOVID were substantially lower than what had been demonstrated for other vaccines already authorized for emergency use. Based on these data, and in view of the highly competitive COVID-19 vaccine landscape, Altimmune is discontinuing further development of AdCOVID beyond the completion of this Phase 1 trial.

“The immune response to AdCOVID was inferior to that seen in our NasoVAX influenza vaccine trial,” commented Scot Roberts, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Altimmune. “Unlike the NasoVAX study, the AdCOVID study population lacked immunity from prior infection or vaccination. We believe that prior immunity in humans may be important for a robust immune response to intranasal dosing with AdCOVID.”