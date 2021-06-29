checkAd

Global Self Storage Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Underwritten Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 168,224 shares.

The option was granted in connection with the Company's public offering of 1,121,496 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.35. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by the Company in the offering increased to 1,289,720 shares, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $6.9 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by Global Self Storage pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227879) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 7, 2018, the accompanying prospectus contained therein, and a prospectus supplement.

The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

