Lexaria Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the results of the 2021 Annual Meeting (the 'Meeting').

On June 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 2,735,413 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 53.6% of the Company's issued share capital as at May 3, 2021, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below:

Matter Being Voted On

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

Percent Approved By1

To Elect Chris Bunka as a director

1,389,144

30,938

7,703

1,307,628

97.2%

To Elect John Docherty as a director

1,175,573

245,394

6,818

1,307,628

82.3%

To Elect Nicholas Baxter as a director

1,171,626

249,276

6,883

1,307,628

82.1%

