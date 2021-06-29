Lexaria Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the results of the 2021 Annual Meeting (the 'Meeting').On …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the results of the 2021 Annual Meeting (the 'Meeting').

On June 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 2,735,413 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 53.6% of the Company's issued share capital as at May 3, 2021, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below: