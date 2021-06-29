checkAd

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted by JMP

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by JMP July 13, 2021.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

