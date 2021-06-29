Turtle Beach Announces NBA Star Grayson Allen as Its Latest Gaming Ambassador

Leading gaming headset and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with NBA star Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen is a standout player on the court as well as a global top-ranked Apex Legends player. With this partnership, Allen will exclusively use Turtle Beach headsets when he games, including the Elite Pro line of esports-focused gaming headsets, as well as the brand’s flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 series wireless headset. Turtle Beach and Allen will work together to produce content that blends the worlds of professional basketball and gaming while showcasing the benefits of Turtle Beach’s high-quality gaming equipment.

Turtle Beach and Grayson Allen Joins Forces as He Becomes Turtle Beach's Latest Gaming Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is a privilege to work with amazing athletes that bring their sports talents to the digital battleground. This opportunity to partner with talent like Grayson is an honor and an important partnership for us,” said Ryan Dell, SVP, Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “It is my pleasure to welcome him to the Turtle Beach family, and we are excited to see all the imaginative and fun content that we’ll create together.”

Grayson Allen just completed his third season in the NBA and second season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. He shined in the NBA playoffs as an instrumental part of his team winning in the Play-In Tournament and advancing to the first round. He is among the NBA’s leaders in three-point field goal percentage. Prior to the NBA, Allen starred at Duke University where he was one of the most decorated collegiate players in recent history, including being named an All-American, making the All-ACC first team, and one of only three players in program history to be a four-time All-ACC Academic honoree. Off the court, Allen enjoys playing video games, listening to music, going on adventures with his dog Teddy, and volunteering at children’s hospitals to help brighten up kids’ days.

Through this partnership with Turtle Beach, Allen is elevating his gaming with the highly-acclaimed Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System – Turtle Beach’s premier competitive gaming audio setup for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Turtle Beach’s extended strategic partnership with CAA helped facilitate this sponsorship.