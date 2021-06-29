checkAd

QIAGEN Partners with Verogen to Offer Broadest Portfolio for Human Identification, Including Next Generation Sequencing Solutions

29.06.2021, 22:05   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a commercialization partnership with San Diego-based human identification specialist Verogen that will provide customers of both companies with superior tools and comprehensive support for human identification (HID) workflows in their laboratories.

The deal enables QIAGEN to offer Verogen’s preeminent HID sequencing and analysis solutions that run on MiSeq FGx sequencers from Illumina, decisively expanding QIAGEN’s forensics leadership that already covers sample collection and preparation, genetic testing analysis and workflow automation. The agreement grants QIAGEN the rights to distribute the Verogen portfolio globally – including kits based on the proprietary Verogen ForenSeq assay, the Verogen MiSeq FGx Sequencing System and the Universal Analysis Software – and covers an expansion of the partnership through future ForenSeq-based assays.

Verogen and QIAGEN will also cooperate to commercialize a menu of forensically validated workflows for next-generation sequencing (NGS) that combine Verogen’s library-prep products with QIAGEN’s QIAseq products, automation solutions and expertise. QIAGEN will market Verogen products globally alongside its portfolio of forensics instruments, kits and services. Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed.

“This combination brings together Verogen’s innovative NGS workflows with QIAGEN’s leading portfolio of Sample to Insight solutions, creating the most comprehensive product offering for forensics applications,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer at QIAGEN. “The partnership will drive the adoption of NGS in human identification as it will enable our customers to gain even better insights from their casework samples. This will ultimately strengthen justice systems all over the world.”

“Our mission is to empower the human identification community with innovative tools that can deliver an identification, not just a DNA profile,” said Brett Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Verogen. “This partnership with QIAGEN will make it easier for laboratories to provide more impactful answers. By combining Verogen’s industry-leading NGS-based product portfolio with QIAGEN’s gold-standard extraction, assay and automation solutions, we will accelerate adoption and use of NGS in forensics.”

