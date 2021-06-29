Public Storage Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing how the Company’s engaged and diverse team, innovative and sustainable operations, and financial fortitude are positioning the Company for long-term growth and resilience.

Creating new career paths for upward mobility and establishing an employee engagement committee to ensure team members’ views are understood and acted upon through the implementation of initiatives across the Company;

Reducing energy consumption, carbon emission, water consumption, and waste production by 12%, on average, in 2020 relative to 2019 through proactive initiatives such as LED lighting conversions, solar power installations, and low-water irrigation upgrades; and

Enhancing enterprise risk management, formalizing Board sustainability oversight through the Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee, and undertaking significant Board composition changes by adding six independent trustees over the past eight months. Three of the new trustees are female, and two self-identify as racially diverse.

“Our more than 2,600 properties and 5,400 employees are serving our customers and communities with a focus on transforming the customer experience through innovation, growing through acquisitions and development, and enhancing the resilience of our properties and our company,” said Joe Russell, Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to share our progress, commitments, and outlook in the 2021 Sustainability Report.”

