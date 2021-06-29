checkAd

Public Storage Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing how the Company’s engaged and diverse team, innovative and sustainable operations, and financial fortitude are positioning the Company for long-term growth and resilience.

The Company has accelerated its sustainability efforts, including:

  • Creating new career paths for upward mobility and establishing an employee engagement committee to ensure team members’ views are understood and acted upon through the implementation of initiatives across the Company;
  • Reducing energy consumption, carbon emission, water consumption, and waste production by 12%, on average, in 2020 relative to 2019 through proactive initiatives such as LED lighting conversions, solar power installations, and low-water irrigation upgrades; and
  • Enhancing enterprise risk management, formalizing Board sustainability oversight through the Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee, and undertaking significant Board composition changes by adding six independent trustees over the past eight months. Three of the new trustees are female, and two self-identify as racially diverse.

“Our more than 2,600 properties and 5,400 employees are serving our customers and communities with a focus on transforming the customer experience through innovation, growing through acquisitions and development, and enhancing the resilience of our properties and our company,” said Joe Russell, Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to share our progress, commitments, and outlook in the 2021 Sustainability Report.”

The report is available on the Sustainability section of PublicStorage.com.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,563 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 176 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Public Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Public Storage Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing how the Company’s engaged and diverse team, innovative and sustainable operations, and financial fortitude are positioning the Company for long-term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Buyer Consortium Commences a Solicitation of Consents from Shareholders of Hollysys Automation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 4.95% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series D
07.06.21
Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.000% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series P
04.06.21
Public Storage Virtual Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2021 to be Webcast