checkAd

Valley National Bancorp Expands Into Dynamic Westchester County, NY Market With Acquisition of High-Performing Westchester Bank Holding Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

NEW YORK and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ:VLY) and The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (“Westchester”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Valley will acquire Westchester, parent company of The Westchester Bank. The acquisition of this high-performing commercial bank will provide Valley a physical footprint and additional commercial lending expertise in the demographically attractive Westchester County (NY) market.

Westchester is the largest independent commercially focused bank headquartered in Westchester County with total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of over $0.9 billion, and total deposits above $1.1 billion across its seven branch network as of March 31, 2021. Westchester has consistently produced returns on average assets above 1.25% supported by a robust net interest margin, and an efficiency ratio below 50%. This acquisition will supplement Valley’s existing Westchester County lending operations, and add a strong low-cost core funding base in the market.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the stockholders of Westchester will receive 229.645 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Westchester common stock they own. Based on Valley’s closing stock price on June 28, 2021, Westchester’s stockholders will receive approximately $210 million in Valley common stock. Existing Westchester options will be cashed out for approximately $10 million in cash.

This strategically compelling acquisition fills in a geographic gap within Valley’s metro New York franchise, and will meaningfully enhance Valley’s presence and growth opportunities within the densely populated, affluent, and commercially active Westchester County market. This acquisition is also expected to be approximately 1% accretive to Valley’s earnings, and neutral to Valley’s pro forma tangible book value and capital ratios at close.

Ira Robbins, Valley's Chairman, President & CEO commented that, “Under John Tolomer’s leadership, Westchester has evolved into a high-performing and growth-oriented commercial bank in a desirable market. Westchester’s conservative credit culture and high-touch approach to commercial banking align extremely well with Valley’s own value proposition.” He also stated, “We look forward to having John and his team join Valley where they will continue to drive growth in the Westchester County market that they know so well. The ability to offer Valley’s comprehensive suite of financial solutions to Westchester’s commercial customers, along with the support of our larger balance sheet and significant capital resources, should drive meaningful growth for Valley in the Westchester County market. We are excited to support John and his team in the next evolution of their company as a part of the Valley family.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valley National Bancorp Expands Into Dynamic Westchester County, NY Market With Acquisition of High-Performing Westchester Bank Holding Corporation NEW YORK and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ:VLY) and The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (“Westchester”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
New ownership structure for Hyon
Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North ...
Aehr Receives $1.4 Million in Orders for Full-Wafer WaferPak Contactors for Production ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus