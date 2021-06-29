Valley National Bancorp Expands Into Dynamic Westchester County, NY Market With Acquisition of High-Performing Westchester Bank Holding Corporation

Westchester is the largest independent commercially focused bank headquartered in Westchester County with total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of over $0.9 billion, and total deposits above $1.1 billion across its seven branch network as of March 31, 2021. Westchester has consistently produced returns on average assets above 1.25% supported by a robust net interest margin, and an efficiency ratio below 50%. This acquisition will supplement Valley’s existing Westchester County lending operations, and add a strong low-cost core funding base in the market.

NEW YORK and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (“Valley”) (NASDAQ: VLY ) and The Westchester Bank Holding Corporation (“Westchester”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Valley will acquire Westchester, parent company of The Westchester Bank. The acquisition of this high-performing commercial bank will provide Valley a physical footprint and additional commercial lending expertise in the demographically attractive Westchester County (NY) market.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the stockholders of Westchester will receive 229.645 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Westchester common stock they own. Based on Valley’s closing stock price on June 28, 2021, Westchester’s stockholders will receive approximately $210 million in Valley common stock. Existing Westchester options will be cashed out for approximately $10 million in cash.

This strategically compelling acquisition fills in a geographic gap within Valley’s metro New York franchise, and will meaningfully enhance Valley’s presence and growth opportunities within the densely populated, affluent, and commercially active Westchester County market. This acquisition is also expected to be approximately 1% accretive to Valley’s earnings, and neutral to Valley’s pro forma tangible book value and capital ratios at close.

Ira Robbins, Valley's Chairman, President & CEO commented that, “Under John Tolomer’s leadership, Westchester has evolved into a high-performing and growth-oriented commercial bank in a desirable market. Westchester’s conservative credit culture and high-touch approach to commercial banking align extremely well with Valley’s own value proposition.” He also stated, “We look forward to having John and his team join Valley where they will continue to drive growth in the Westchester County market that they know so well. The ability to offer Valley’s comprehensive suite of financial solutions to Westchester’s commercial customers, along with the support of our larger balance sheet and significant capital resources, should drive meaningful growth for Valley in the Westchester County market. We are excited to support John and his team in the next evolution of their company as a part of the Valley family.”