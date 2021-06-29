checkAd

Angion Announces Results from the Phase 2 ALI-201 Study in Patients with COVID-19 Associated Pneumonia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced that its exploratory Phase 2 ALI-201 trial of ANG-3777 in patients with severe COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) did not meet the primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. The adverse events and overall safety of the trial were consistent with previously published reports in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

“The ALI-201 study sought to address a patient population severely ill with COVID-19, a multi-system inflammatory condition, which differs markedly from our prior and ongoing clinical trials of ANG-3777 related to transplantation and cardiovascular surgery where the acute kidney injury is a discrete event,” stated Dr. John F. Neylan, Angion’s Chief Medical Officer. “Patients in the ALI-201 trial had ongoing and accumulating injury from symptomatic COVID-19 on average 11 days before receiving drug with organ systems under continued attack from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In contrast, patients in our ongoing trials receive ANG-3777 within 1-3 days after the targeted organ injury. COVID-19 is a severe systemic disease presenting significant challenges to both new and previously approved therapeutics.”

“We were pleased to be part of the attempt to help patients severely ill with COVID-19 and extend our deepest gratitude to the patients, their families, investigators, and site staff who participated in this study,” commented Dr. Jay R. Venkatesan, Angion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the increasing availability of approved COVID-19 vaccines and the widespread assumption vaccines will reduce infection rates around the world, we will not continue the development of this COVID-19 program. Based on the promising activity of ANG-3777 in multiple animal models of lung injury, we will continue to evaluate the clinical development of ANG-3777 for acute lung injury populations.”

