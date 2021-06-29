checkAd

Amdocs Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

Amdocs won for their next-generation cloud-native CES portfolio, which allows communications service providers (CSPs) a safe and rapid path to the cloud and the ability to move from legacy systems to a leading microservices-based suite built on the Amdocs Microservices360 foundations. This suite is leveraging AWS native services, such as the managed database service, Amazon Aurora, and managed Kubernetes service, Amazon EKS, that provide the agility and flexibility needed to deliver a state-of-the-art customer experience, as well as optimized and improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

Amdocs previously announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to accelerate the telecommunication industry’s move to the cloud. Amdocs also recently acquired Sourced Group, a leading global technology consultancy specializing in large-scale cloud transformations for sophisticated, high-end enterprises in financial services, communications and others, further strengthening Amdocs’ capabilities.

“As service providers embark on one of their most critical transformations ever, the move to cloud, Amdocs is dedicated to accelerating this journey while also driving growth, sustainability and innovation across the industry,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We’re proud to receive the Best Telco Solution award, and for our achievements and success with AWS.”

“Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. “The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe.”

