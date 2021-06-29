checkAd

Brickell Biotech Announces Final Patient Completed in First U.S. Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Study and Patient Enrollment Completed in Second U.S. Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Study of Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 15% for the Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidro

Topline results for Phase 3 Pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies expected in Q4 2021

BOULDER, Colo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that the final patient has completed the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I study, and that all planned patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan II study. Both studies are evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.

“This is truly an exciting time for the Brickell team, as we have now completed enrollment in both of our Phase 3 pivotal clinical studies of sofpironium bromide gel, 15%. Also, since completing enrollment in the Cardigan I study in April, the last hyperhidrosis patient enrolled has completed the study,” said Deepak Chadha, Chief Research and Development Officer of Brickell. “On behalf of Brickell, I want to take this opportunity to thank the patients and investigators who participated in the Cardigan I study, as well as those currently participating in the Cardigan II study. We remain focused on completing the Cardigan II study as planned and reporting topline results from the Phase 3 program in the fourth quarter of 2021. We look forward to sharing updates on the progress of the Phase 3 pivotal clinical studies over the coming months.”

U.S. Phase 3 Cardigan I and Cardigan II Studies

Brickell’s U.S. Phase 3 clinical program for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% is comprised of two pivotal clinical studies, Cardigan I and Cardigan II. Each study has enrolled approximately 350 subjects nine years of age and older with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The studies are multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle (placebo)-controlled studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of topically applied sofpironium bromide gel, 15%. Subjects will apply sofpironium bromide gel, 15% or placebo to their underarms once daily at bedtime for 6 consecutive weeks, with a 2-week post-treatment follow-up. The co-primary efficacy endpoints of both studies include the proportion of subjects achieving at least a 2-point improvement on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Measure-Axillary (HDSM-Ax) scale, a proprietary and validated patient-reported outcome measure, and change in gravimetric sweat production (GSP), each from baseline to end of treatment. Safety and tolerability assessments will be performed throughout the studies.

