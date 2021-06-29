Urban Edge Properties Appoints Susan Givens to the Board of Trustees

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) today announced the appointment of Susan Givens to the Company’s Board of Trustees effective July 1, 2021. With this appointment, Urban Edge’s Board of Trustees has increased from eight members to nine.

Ms. Givens has nearly 20 years of private equity, capital markets, M&A, and finance experience. Since October 2014, she has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR). Prior to that, Ms. Givens was a Managing Director in the Private Equity group at Fortress Investment Group, where she spent more than 13 years. While at Fortress she also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ), and was responsible for various real estate, healthcare, financial services, infrastructure and leisure investments during her tenure. Ms. Givens is a member of the 2021 Executive Board of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).